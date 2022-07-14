SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: School board candidates spar over equity and diversity

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
July 14, 2022 06:48 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, July 14:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 1 candidates discuss priority for HRA levy in videos
The two candidates for the open seat were asked about the best use for Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds. Here’s what they said.
July 14, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_5431.JPG
Local
School board candidates spar over equity and diversity
"Our teachers are not school counselors. We can have resources for that, but when you're in the school room, let's teach academics," candidate Kimberly Rishavy said, challenging many of the priorities the school district's current administration has undertaken.
July 14, 2022 12:24 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Local
Photos: The Dodge County Free Fair kicks off in Kasson with a rodeo on Wednesday, July 13, 2022
The Dodge County Free Fair featured a rodeo on Wednesday, July 13.
July 13, 2022 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
CBD Store
Exclusive
Business
For Sale: Delta-9 THC products now in stock across SE Minnesota
Delta-9 THC is now legal for recreational use and sale in the State of Minnesota. Stores across Rochester and Southeast Minnesota that have been selling Delta-8 and CBD products are seeing high volumes of business since the law change for these products and the newly legal ones.
July 13, 2022 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson