Morning Headlines: School board candidates spar over equity and diversity
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, July 14:
- Day in History: 1997: Ray Sands & the Polka Dots to play in Washington, D.C.
- For Sale: Delta-9 THC products now in stock across SE Minnesota
- New owner is charting course for Rochester's Exhibitor Media Group
- Who to watch at the Spring Creek MX Park motocross pro nationals
The two candidates for the open seat were asked about the best use for Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds. Here’s what they said.
"Our teachers are not school counselors. We can have resources for that, but when you're in the school room, let's teach academics," candidate Kimberly Rishavy said, challenging many of the priorities the school district's current administration has undertaken.
The Dodge County Free Fair featured a rodeo on Wednesday, July 13.
Delta-9 THC is now legal for recreational use and sale in the State of Minnesota. Stores across Rochester and Southeast Minnesota that have been selling Delta-8 and CBD products are seeing high volumes of business since the law change for these products and the newly legal ones.