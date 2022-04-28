SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 28
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Morning Headlines: Senjem and his moderate voice prepare to depart the Senate

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 28, 2022 07:12 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, April 28:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 24-30, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 28, 2022 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
NW ROCH CRASH.jpg
Local
Motorcyclist seriously injured in northwest Rochester crash
The motorcyclist was driving eastbound on 37th Street NW and the vehicle was driving westbound attempting to make a left-hand turn onto 15th Avenue NW when the collision occurred.
April 27, 2022 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Citywalk rendering 1.jpg
Local
Citywalk Apartments proposes expanded footprint by using site former mayor's boarding house
Planning and Zoning Commission recommend approval after preservation proposal fails to find footing
April 27, 2022 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
ross-headshot.jpg
Exclusive
Business
Winona never had a beauty store for multicultural hair needs, Vineka Ross is changing that
Winona will soon have it's first ever multicultural beauty store open this summer as local resident Vineka Ross is working to make hair products available for everyone's needs in town.
April 27, 2022 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson