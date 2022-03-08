Morning Headlines: Social worker finds niche in Rochester Library
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, March 8:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Hawthorne Elementary seeks approval of full-day kindergarten
- Social worker finds niche in Rochester Library
- Oronoco mayor sued over alleged open meeting law violation; mayor brings counter claim
- Popular Rochester eyewear store moves to new downtown spot
Partnership between Rochester Public Library and Family Services Rochester provides new community access to social services.
Rochester city staff plans to seek federal funding while looking at traffic impacts and potential design
Attorney disputes validity of the charges and offers facts in rebuttal.
City Council readies nearly $215,000 to hire election judges and secure polling places.