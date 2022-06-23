Morning Headlines: Some answers about Popeyes plans in Rochester
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, June 23:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Nurses are ministers of mercy and conservators of children
- Some answers about Popeyes plans in Rochester
- More parking at former Rochester Kmart and AMPI sites finds support
- Law Enforcement Torch Run ends day in Rochester
- No. 1-ranked Med City FC organizes itself for another win
The annual event raises funds and support for the Minnesota Summer Special Olympics.
Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval of second phase of parking plan involving lease to Mayo Clinic.
Construction on the project is currently slated for 2024 and 2025.
Many Med City fans of the Popeyes chicken restaurant chain have been asking, repeatedly, when … or if … the eatery is going to start cooking its spicy chicken in Rochester. I may finally have some answers.