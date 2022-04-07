Morning Headlines: Starlite Motel was first home for Rochester starlet Lea Thompson
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, April 7:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Roller derby teams to be in town
- Starlite Motel was first home for Rochester starlet Lea Thompson
- 7 takeaways from community discussion of proposed Silver Lake improvements
- Medical company CEO owes $6 million in taxes, federally charged with tax evasion
- K-M star Shubert picks Xavier
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
“People’s guard goes down when you have these funny little creatures talk about difficult, intense topics," says artist Akiko Ostlund, who sets up shop here April 11.
Community members voiced concerns and raised questions about $23.34 million proposal during 2.5-hour forum as city staff outlined plans linked to state-required dredging.
The U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota announced Wednesday, April 6, 2022, that Larry Wallace Lindberg, 68, is charged with tax evasion. Lindberg is a pharmacist and the CEO of Midwest Medical Holdings LLC, a Mounds View-based company, which has locations in Duluth and Rochester.
Large-scale projects are planned, from the next phase of projects started last year to the creation of new trails