Morning Headlines: 'Suspicious device' brought to Olmsted County Government Center

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
June 29, 2022 07:22 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, June 29:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester City Council Ward 5 candidates discuss what makes a good council member
The two candidates for the council seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
June 29, 2022 07:19 AM
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 26-July 2, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 29, 2022 07:04 AM
By  Andrew Link
'Suspicious device' brought to Olmsted County Government Center
A woman dropped off a "suspicious device" at the government center at roughly 8 p.m. where she was then directed by authorities to leave it in the parking lot. Authorities then secured the government center until a bomb-sniffing dog came to the scene.
June 28, 2022 10:07 PM
By  Erich Fisher
Update: Power restored to over 3,000 Rochester Public Utilities customers Tuesday evening
Two power outages in Rochester have left over 3,000 Rochester Public Utilities customers without power.
June 28, 2022 07:03 PM
By  Erich Fisher