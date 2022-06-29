Morning Headlines: 'Suspicious device' brought to Olmsted County Government Center
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, June 29:
- Day in History: 1947: Winds damage planes at Rochester Airport
- 'Suspicious device' brought to Olmsted County Government Center
- Hormel Institutes hopes to inspire students through STEM-based educational event
- Mayo Clinic and UnitedHealthcare reach network agreement
- Rochester's Neel set to tackle Wimbledon for a second straight year
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project.
The two candidates for the council seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
A woman dropped off a "suspicious device" at the government center at roughly 8 p.m. where she was then directed by authorities to leave it in the parking lot. Authorities then secured the government center until a bomb-sniffing dog came to the scene.
Two power outages in Rochester have left over 3,000 Rochester Public Utilities customers without power.