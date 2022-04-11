Morning Headlines: The name of a new downtown Rochester watering hole surfaces
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, April 11:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Rochester junior and senior high schools will start at 8:05 a.m.
- The name of a new downtown Rochester watering hole surfaces
- Terrifying or adorable? "Frankenstuffies" are coming to Rochester
- Rochester's 2023 budget plan and potential impacts set for review Monday
- High school highlights for Saturday, April 9, 2022
A request to approve the preliminary site plan of a development at a great blue heron nest colony site has been removed from this month's meeting agenda.
City, county, DMC EDA and others will meet in special forum in May to discuss housing concerns
The youth-led organization filled multiple tables Saturday at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Building permits for the former Dooley’s Pub space at 255 First Ave SW in the City of Rochester-owned Minnesota Biobusiness Center bubbled up last week. The permits offered a drop of new information about Powers Ventures' future plans for the space.