News | Local

Morning Headlines: The name of a new downtown Rochester watering hole surfaces

Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
April 11, 2022 06:00 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, April 11:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Local
Approval of development plat at heron nest site delayed
A request to approve the preliminary site plan of a development at a great blue heron nest colony site has been removed from this month's meeting agenda.
April 10, 2022 06:37 PM
By  John Molseed
Local
Housing summit planned to address local opportunities and status
City, county, DMC EDA and others will meet in special forum in May to discuss housing concerns
April 09, 2022 04:15 PM
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Local
Rochester Community Initiative distributes donated supplies to support new mothers
The youth-led organization filled multiple tables Saturday at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
April 09, 2022 03:38 PM
By  Abby Sharpe
Business
The name of a new downtown Rochester watering hole surfaces
Building permits for the former Dooley’s Pub space at 255 First Ave SW in the City of Rochester-owned Minnesota Biobusiness Center bubbled up last week. The permits offered a drop of new information about Powers Ventures' future plans for the space.
April 09, 2022 03:36 PM
By  Jeff Kiger