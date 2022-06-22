SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 22
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Title IX: Barriers remain to achieve equity in sports

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
June 22, 2022 07:14 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, June 22:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 19-25, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 22, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Rochester School Board
Local
Rochester Public Schools lays out plan to address student behavior
“People are really passionately committed to addressing these issues,” Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "Every student feeling safe, and that they belong in our schools, is a foundation to learning.”
June 21, 2022 11:46 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester School Board
Local
Recap: Rochester School Board to review safety plan, vote on school resource officer contract
Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.
June 21, 2022 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Ralph (1 of 1)-2.jpg
Local
'Father of waterskiing' gets tribute on the big screen
The 33-minute film “Ralph Samuelson: The Father of Waterskiing” premiered Tuesday in the Lincoln High School Auditorium.
June 21, 2022 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher