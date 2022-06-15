Morning Headlines: Title IX: Donna Mueller and Lori Anderson are trailblazers of women's running in Minnesota
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, June 15:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Bridgeman’s to open new ice cream store in Eau Claire
- Title IX: Donna Mueller and Lori Anderson are trailblazers of women's running in Minnesota
- Planning commission denies development plan at heron nest site
- Learning from the students: Rochester Public Schools looks to the youth for a new approach
- Lourdes turns up the heat to advance to Class AA state semifinals
Exclusive
Kris Barry, a member of the Title IX team at UMR, details processes the university has implemented to destigmatize reporting discrimination based on sex, which is prohibited in higher education by Title IX.
The Rochester Township planning and zoning commission voted 2-1 to reject a preliminary plat proposal Tuesday night.
"This is the moment, right here," Will Ruffin II, RPS director of diversity, equity and inclusion, said. "How we respond will let us know who we are as a district."
Exclusive
Pine Island nursing home had unpaid bills, caretakers quitting, and frozen assets before state took over
State found a pattern of failing to meet ongoing financial obligations and worried about the impact on residents