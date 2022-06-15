SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Morning Headlines: Title IX: Donna Mueller and Lori Anderson are trailblazers of women's running in Minnesota

By Abby Sharpe
June 15, 2022 07:24 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, June 15:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Swinging in the Street
Local
Title IX: UMR works to increase reporting of sex-based crimes
Kris Barry, a member of the Title IX team at UMR, details processes the university has implemented to destigmatize reporting discrimination based on sex, which is prohibited in higher education by Title IX.
June 15, 2022 05:00 AM
By  Abby Sharpe
Local
Planning commission denies development plan at heron nest site
The Rochester Township planning and zoning commission voted 2-1 to reject a preliminary plat proposal Tuesday night.
June 15, 2022 01:00 AM
By  John Molseed
Local
Learning from the students: Rochester Public Schools looks to the youth for a new approach
"This is the moment, right here," Will Ruffin II, RPS director of diversity, equity and inclusion, said. "How we respond will let us know who we are as a district."
June 15, 2022 12:21 AM
By  Jordan Shearer
Pine Haven Care Center
Local
Pine Island nursing home had unpaid bills, caretakers quitting, and frozen assets before state took over
State found a pattern of failing to meet ongoing financial obligations and worried about the impact on residents
June 14, 2022 07:34 PM
By  Matthew Stolle