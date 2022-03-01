Morning Headlines: Travel dreams 'bus'ting at the seams
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, March 1:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Old covered bridge in Zumbrota to be moved
- Travel dreams 'bus'ting at the seams
- Bryon Bothun greets the world as it arrives at Rochester's doorstep
- Mezza 9 Cafe and Bakery to bring a taste of Europe to downtown Rochester
- High school highlights for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Exclusive
"We are so much the same. The differences that we have are 2% of all our characteristics. 98% of our human characteristics we share in common. In my opinion, whether you and I speak another language is almost non-important," RPS Bilingual Coordinator Bryon Bothun said.
Members Only
In the shadow of the big numbers in Mayo's annual financial report is a small column near the end, marked: “Other Revenue.” It accounted for $1.13 billion in 2021. That’s up from $1.11 billion in 2020.
“I am crying that that happens to my country”
Members Only
Rochester restaurateur Sammi Loo is gearing up to open the "beautiful, cozy spot" in downtown Rochester at 20 Historic Third St. SW, the former Bar Buffalo space.