SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Morning Headlines: Travel dreams 'bus'ting at the seams

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
March 01, 2022 05:57 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, March 1:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
IMG_7799 EDIT.jpg
Exclusive
Local
Bryon Bothun greets the world as it arrives at Rochester's doorstep
"We are so much the same. The differences that we have are 2% of all our characteristics. 98% of our human characteristics we share in common. In my opinion, whether you and I speak another language is almost non-important," RPS Bilingual Coordinator Bryon Bothun said.
March 01, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Mayo Clinic (Outdoors)
Members Only
Business
'Other' revenue from oil wells, stores and more add to Mayo Clinic's bottom line
In the shadow of the big numbers in Mayo's annual financial report is a small column near the end, marked: “Other Revenue.” It accounted for $1.13 billion in 2021. That’s up from $1.11 billion in 2020.
March 01, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Peace Rally and Vigil for Ukraine
Local
Vigil for peace draws more than 200 in support of Ukraine
“I am crying that that happens to my country”
February 28, 2022 08:02 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
120221-BAR-BUFFALO-9238.jpg
Members Only
Business
Mezza 9 Cafe and Bakery to bring a taste of Europe to downtown Rochester
Rochester restaurateur Sammi Loo is gearing up to open the "beautiful, cozy spot" in downtown Rochester at 20 Historic Third St. SW, the former Bar Buffalo space.
February 28, 2022 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger