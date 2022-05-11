Morning Headlines: Trial begins for Dodge County LDS leader accused of sexually assaulting juvenile
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, May 11:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Abbie Hoffman at Winona State College
- Trial begins for Dodge County LDS leader accused of sexually assaulting juvenile
- Washington Elementary becomes second school in Rochester to return to masking; district changes policy
- In a town of 400, this Dresbach home on the Mississippi River is listed for $1.95 million
- Red Wing's Herzog has a happy homecoming with Gophers golf team
Rochester made history in early April when The Berkman, a 13-story apartment building and hotel with related townhomes, was purchased by CBRE Investment Management of Boston for a historic $187.6 million. That might be the biggest price ever paid for a single multifamily property in Minnesota’s history.
Michael Adam Davis, 37, is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile as a church leader in Dodge County.
Rochester council member raises question about city's definition of emergency linked to past mask mandates
Council member Bransford points to potential for separating public health emergency from natural disasters as defined in city code,