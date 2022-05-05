SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 5
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Morning Headlines: Trial to begin Monday for Dodge County LDS leader accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 05, 2022 07:13 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, May 5:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
Jean Mulholland.png
Local
Rochester Fire Department's first-ever female firefighter announces retirement
Jean Mulholland joined the Rochester Fire Department on Aug. 5, 1996, and has served with the department for the past 25 years.
May 04, 2022 06:13 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Trial set to begin Monday for Dodge County LDS leader accused of sexually assaulting juvenile
Michael Adam Davis, 37, is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile as a church leader in Dodge County.
May 04, 2022 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Jack Lester donation.jpg
Local
Rochester dad donates $20,000 to Children's Minnesota to honor son's memory
Jack Lester, the owner of Jack's Bottle Shop in Rochester, said he hopes his donations will "put smiles on the faces of the kids being cared for now at Children's Minnesota in St. Paul."
May 04, 2022 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Cascade Lake Park Tree Planting
Local
Photos: Trees planted at Cascade Lake Park
Mayor Kim Norton and representatives from Rochester’s partner City, Münster, Germany hosted a tree planting at Cascade Lake Park in honor of Rochester and Münster's Climate-Smart Municipalities partnership. The trees are part of the Mayor's grove, an ongoing program to plant trees throughout the city, funded by the mayor.
May 04, 2022 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott