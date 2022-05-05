Morning Headlines: Trial to begin Monday for Dodge County LDS leader accused of sexually assaulting juvenile
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, May 5:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Dr. Edward Kendall, co-winner of the 1950 Nobel Prize, dies
- Trial set to begin Monday for Dodge County LDS leader accused of sexually assaulting juvenile
- Rochester ex-bank branch transforming into a hub of beauty
- Sister of Mayo Clinic physician opens her Ukraine home, guest house to displaced refugees
- Hegerle is back as K-M volleyball coach
Jean Mulholland joined the Rochester Fire Department on Aug. 5, 1996, and has served with the department for the past 25 years.
Michael Adam Davis, 37, is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile as a church leader in Dodge County.
Jack Lester, the owner of Jack's Bottle Shop in Rochester, said he hopes his donations will "put smiles on the faces of the kids being cared for now at Children's Minnesota in St. Paul."
Mayor Kim Norton and representatives from Rochester’s partner City, Münster, Germany hosted a tree planting at Cascade Lake Park in honor of Rochester and Münster's Climate-Smart Municipalities partnership. The trees are part of the Mayor's grove, an ongoing program to plant trees throughout the city, funded by the mayor.