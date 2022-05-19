Morning Headlines: Two lawsuits against Mayo Clinic over vaccine firings may be the start of a wave of cases
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, May 19:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: 18,000 Olmsted County children to be inoculated
- Two lawsuits against Mayo Clinic over vaccine firings may be the start of a wave of cases
- Fernbrook Family Center offers teachers in Southeast Minnesota support during historic challenges
- Plans for third Discovery Square project emerging
- Pine Island boys track team ready for True Team stage once again
A 31-year-old woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
“I can’t think of a time when teachers have scrambled to do more things with less amount of time than in the past two years," said Rochester Education Association President Dan Kuhlman.
Two former Mayo Clinic employees — Shelly Kiel of Owatonna and Sherry Ihde of Zumbro Falls — filed lawsuits this week claiming they were unfairly fired for refusing COVD-19 vaccines. Their attorney said he will be filing more than 100 similar ones against Mayo Clinic as well as Olmsted Medical Center.
Developer looking at options for third building before tenants are secured for second building on Mayo Clinic-owned lot.