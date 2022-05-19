SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Morning Headlines: Two lawsuits against Mayo Clinic over vaccine firings may be the start of a wave of cases

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 19, 2022 07:12 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, May 19:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
