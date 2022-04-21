SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
News | Local

Morning Headlines: Two years later, a look at life without the Olmsted County JDC

Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 21, 2022 07:03 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, April 21:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 17-23, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 21, 2022 06:56 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
043020.N.RPB.OLMSTED.JDC.05023.jpg
Members Only
Local
Two years later, a look at life without the Olmsted County JDC
“There are over 70 counties in the state of Minnesota that don't have a juvenile detention center and they work through similar challenges,” said Travis Gransee, Olmsted County's deputy administrator of health, housing and human services. “We are one more county that is a county without a JDC.
April 21, 2022 06:05 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Untitled design.png
Members Only
Local
Two metro-area juvenile detention centers fill in gap for Olmsted County
The closure of the Rochester facility two years ago means that when a young person is being incarcerated in the early stages of their involvement in the criminal legal system, they are sent to facilities in Dakota or Anoka counties.
April 21, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Terry and Steve Fields
Local
Approved variation for planned Manor Hills apartment development upsets neighbors
Rochester Zoning Board of Appeals says developer can add impervious surface to site, if it can be proved that stormwater won't be directed to neighbors' properties.
April 20, 2022 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen