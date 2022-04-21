Morning Headlines: Two years later, a look at life without the Olmsted County JDC
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, April 21:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Dr. Lonise Bias to speak in Rochester
- Two years later, a look at life without the Olmsted County JDC
- Approved variation for planned Manor Hills apartment development upsets neighbors
- Sunday with the Balows: How Thai Pop's owners spend their day off
- Three southeastern Minnesota hockey players selected in NA3HL Draft
“There are over 70 counties in the state of Minnesota that don't have a juvenile detention center and they work through similar challenges,” said Travis Gransee, Olmsted County's deputy administrator of health, housing and human services. “We are one more county that is a county without a JDC.
The closure of the Rochester facility two years ago means that when a young person is being incarcerated in the early stages of their involvement in the criminal legal system, they are sent to facilities in Dakota or Anoka counties.
Rochester Zoning Board of Appeals says developer can add impervious surface to site, if it can be proved that stormwater won't be directed to neighbors' properties.