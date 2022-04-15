SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
News | Local

Morning Headlines: Walz touts 'Walz Checks' in visit to Rochester

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 15, 2022 07:17 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, April 15:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
