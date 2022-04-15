Morning Headlines: Walz touts 'Walz Checks' in visit to Rochester
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, April 15:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: High school teachers growing their hair out
- Walz touts 'Walz Checks' in visit to Rochester
- Potential benefits cited with Rochester Township zoning change for sand mine
- Kutzky neighbors see reprieve from shuttle bus traffic
- After 50 years in the sport, Wabasha's O'Reilly to receive national honor for service, dedication to bowling
Gov. Walz held a press conference before surveying tornado damage in Taopi on Thursday, April 14, 2022.