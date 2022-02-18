Morning Headlines: Where will we find the future of farming?
- Day in History: 1947: Gov. Youngdahl states the problem of delinquency is rooted in the home
- Where will we find the future of farming?
- Mayo researchers, community leaders develop new pandemic playbook in helping immigrant groups
- Michigan has high hopes for Stewartville's Tschetter
- High school highlights for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.
From family farms to FFA, the agriculture producers of tomorrow are learning how to grow our food today
"As we look at masking, one of the things I'm thinking a lot about is a school-based strategy," Pekel said. "I continue to believe criteria that would be relevant at the building level makes the most logical sense."
Maine-based Northland purchased SoRoc on Maine, an 186-unit Rochester garden community, for $35.34 million on Feb. 15. Northland plans to build a second phase to add 200 more apartments to the development.