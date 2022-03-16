Morning Headlines: Who'll win the open Congress seat? These 7 factors will decide
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, March 16:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Rochester Mayo girls basketball team wins state 4A title
- Who'll win the open Congress seat?These 7 factors will decide
- The ups and downs are inevitable: How Anna Christian turned a college-money job into a career
- Rochester School Board discusses ways to begin more diversity efforts
- Three southeastern Minnesota women's basketball stars primed for Big Dance
ROCHESTER — In 2017, Rochester gained an entrepreneur looking to liven the city’s physical wellness offerings with dance.
"This moment makes me very proud," School Board Secretary Mechelle Severson said.
Pine Island approves the preliminary plat for a new subdivision with 29 housing lots off the Elk Run interchange.
A special election to pick a representative to serve out the late Jim Hagedorn's term has lots of candidates -- 20 in all. A special election primary could be decided with as little as 20% of the vote.