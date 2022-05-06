Morning Headlines: Why has Rochester Public Schools struggled to hire more teachers of color?
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, May 6:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Major league baseball scouts in town
- Why Rochester Public Schools has struggled to hire more teachers of color?
- Mothers and midwives: Experiencing the miracle of birth personally and professionally
- Rochester’s Best Bartenders share their secrets
- Century's Gordon a lethal mix of strength, grace and relentlessness
A divergence is taking place: As its student body has become more racially and ethnically diverse, its teaching staff has remained largely white, which carries educational implications.
Businesses are moving into downtown Chatfield, and it's newest resident ArtBitz brings a flavorful and unique taste of art for sale to the downtown business scene.
Jessica Curry is overseeing the buildout of a new home for her Interiors By J. Curry in the Queen City Center in the 200 block of North Broadway. Her office and showroom will be tucked between the Hollandberry Pannekoeken restaurant and The Fit Loon.
Corps begins dredging near Winona this week; fundraising Jazz Jam concert set for May 15.