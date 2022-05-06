SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local

Morning Headlines: Why has Rochester Public Schools struggled to hire more teachers of color?

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 06, 2022 07:10 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, May 6:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Natalia Benjamin
Local
Why has Rochester Public Schools struggled to hire more teachers of color?
A divergence is taking place: As its student body has become more racially and ethnically diverse, its teaching staff has remained largely white, which carries educational implications.
May 06, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
20220505.ArtBitz.JPG
Business
ArtBitz opening adds flavors of art to downtown Chatfield business scene
Businesses are moving into downtown Chatfield, and it's newest resident ArtBitz brings a flavorful and unique taste of art for sale to the downtown business scene.
May 05, 2022 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
Interior designer creating a new showroom along Rochester's Broadway
Jessica Curry is overseeing the buildout of a new home for her Interiors By J. Curry in the Queen City Center in the 200 block of North Broadway. Her office and showroom will be tucked between the Hollandberry Pannekoeken restaurant and The Fit Loon.
May 05, 2022 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Huey Helicopter Photo -Ground Breaking Cannon Falls.jpg
Local
Area briefs: Huey helicopter slated for veterans park groundbreaking in Cannon Falls
Corps begins dredging near Winona this week; fundraising Jazz Jam concert set for May 15.
May 05, 2022 02:47 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports