News | Local

Morning Headlines: Why Rochester's rent prices are 'astronomical'

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
March 30, 2022 07:10 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, March 30:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

