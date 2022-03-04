SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Morning Headlines: WSU administrator watches in devastation the war in her native Ukraine

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
March 04, 2022 06:03 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, March 4:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

What to read next
Oresta Felts.jpg
Exclusive
Local
WSU administrator watches in devastation the war in her native Ukraine
'People in Ukraine are fighting for democracy.'
March 04, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
SE Apartment Fire #1.jpg
Local
Rochester Fire Department recognizes Rochester police officer for alerting RFD to non-working smoke detectors
The Rochester Fire Department is crediting the officer with helping to prevent a much more serious fire.
March 03, 2022 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
030122-OXBOW-VISITOR-CENTER-2997.jpg
Local
New Oxbow Park Nature Center opening delayed to fall, but work continues toward smooth transition
Construction costs for Olmsted County project climb by nearly $400,000 since groundbreaking last year
March 03, 2022 05:41 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Bryan Borland
Local
Rochester man sentenced on 10 pornography charges
At the time of his arrest, Rochester police said they found more than 100 pornographic images, included those involving minors, in the man's home.
March 03, 2022 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts