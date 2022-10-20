Morris appointed to lead housing coalition vision

ROCHESTER — JoMarie Morris has been named executive director for the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing, following months of serving in an interim role.

Recent Rochester and Olmsted County housing surveys identified lack of housing options as the highest-rated challenge in our region.

“We must work collaboratively to create and preserve housing options that will ensure the dignity and security of our residents and economic growth of our region,” Morris said in a statement announcing her appointment.

Morris was a partner at Klampe, Delehanty & Morris law firm in Rochester for 18 years, practicing civil litigation and immigration law. Most recently, she led the efforts to build and launch a Jeremiah Program campus in Southeast Minnesota as the inaugural executive director of the Rochester-SE MN Jeremiah Program.

The Rochester Jeremiah Program Campus, which provides housing and whole-family services for single mother scholars and their children, was one of the first investments made by the coalition when the organization was created five years ago.

“The Coalition for Rochester Area Housing was formed to address the lack of affordable housing in our area. Our residents should be able to work, learn, play and live all in the same community,” Coalition Leadership Council member and Rochester Area Foundation President Jennifer Woodford said. “JoMarie Morris brings an incredible depth and breadth of experience with her to this new role with the Coalition, and we are thrilled to have her expertise in leading these important initiatives that will create a positive impact in our community.”