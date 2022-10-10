We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
Morris moving on from Sierra Club's sustainability post

Rick Morris, who worked as Rochester's clean energy organizer, is stepping down at the end of the month.

d8501022154f8d421fe3abe8137816a4.jpg
Rick Morris, Rochester clean energy organizer for Sierra Club’s North Star Chapter, speaks during a pre-session clean energy forum on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in the Heintz Center Commons at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file
John Molseed
By John Molseed
October 10, 2022 09:22 AM
ROCHESTER — When Rick Morris moved to Rochester seven years ago, a coal-fired power plant operated in the middle of the city.

Today, the remnants of that plant are being demolished.

Most of his time in Minnesota, Morris has been the Rochester clean energy organizer with the North Star Chapter of the Sierra Club. Morris is stepping down from the position at the end of the month.

Rick Morris mug
Rick Morris

Watching the plant go from operational to shuttered to under demolition has been a highlight in his tenure in the position, Morris said.

“It was kind of exciting to share in the celebration of that,” he said. “It inspired a lot of folks and showed us we were on the right track.”

However, the most eye-opening experience he recalls was making a supply run to an encampment of people protesting the Energy Transfer Partners’ Dakota Access Pipeline protesters at Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota.

The pipeline moves more than half a million barrels of oil daily from the Bakken oil fields in Canada to the U.S.

It showed him how climate justice is linked to social justice, he said.

“Racism and corporate control are the seeds of climate change,” Morris said. “There was a reason this was routed through tribal land; there are reasons coal plants, emissions-heavy industries locate near neighborhoods that are historically (Black, Indigenous, people of color).”

Morris said helping the protesters was one of his proudest moments with the Sierra Club but also one of the saddest now that the pipeline is completed and has leaked multiple times including contaminating the Standing Rock tribe's source of freshwater. The most recent significant leak poured more than 71 barrels, about 3,000 gallons, occurred Sept. 28 .

Morris has worked with city leaders, Destination Medical Center, Mayo Clinic and Rochester Public Utilities to develop sustainable energy plans within the city.

When he started efforts, sustainability was a buzz phrase that received little attention and even less action, he said.

“I would get laughed out of rooms when I would talk about sustainability,” he said.

a663077ca80ed3b8aa8fbc4c698bf114.jpg
Rick Morris, right, of Rochester, participates in a sit-in with others to demand government leaders to pass stricter gun laws and remember victims of violence Thursday, June 23, 2016, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.

As the climate emergency became more apparent and accepted in mainstream circles, things began to change, he said.

In 2017, more than 1,000 people joined a Rochester climate march he helped organize.

In 2018, RPU drafted a 100% renewable energy plan.

This year, RPU and the city’s energy commission significantly upped its goals from five years ago to a 85% reduction in fossil fuel energy by the end of the decade and 100% reduction by 2050.

“We went from a coal-fired plant in the middle of town to a plan for 100% net renewable energy,” he said.

Morris is heading to Vermont where he will work on ski patrol this winter. The job will get him outdoors but won’t require much off-hours work, which he said his current position sometimes demands.

“It’s a job where it always feels like there’s more to do,” he said. “I want to catch my breath and make sure my life is sustainable.”

Morris said the job, and his time in Rochester, taught him some essential skills moving forward.

“This community taught me how to be an organizer, this community taught me how to build relationships.”

Related Topics: PEOPLE
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
