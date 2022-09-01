Most of Southeast Minnesota region drops to low COVID transmission

ROCHESTER — The majority of Southeast Minnesota has dropped to become an area of low community transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

While Olmsted County’s reported case rate – 157.93 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in a seven-day period – remained steady, a drop in the number of COVID-related new hospitalizations lowered its status in the weekly Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.

The hospitalization rate dropped from 15.9 per 100,000 to 9.2 per 100,000 for the majority of the region.

The result is Olmsted County’s return to low transmission status for the first time in eight weeks.

Only Houston County maintained a hospitalization rate of slightly more than 10 per 100,000 during a seven-day period to remain listed as an area of medium community transmission of the virus.

Houston County saw the equivalent of 139.78 new confirmed COVID cases per 100,000 residents during the week, down from 242 the week before.

Other Southeast Minnesota COVID case rates were:



Dodge County, 76.43 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 51.5% decrease.

Fillmore County, 123.42 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 49% decrease.

Goodhue County, 144.58 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 28.9% increase.

Mower County, 139.78 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 1.8% decrease.

Wabasha County, 143.34 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 24% increase.

Winona County, 174.31 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 12% decrease.

The rates compare to a reported 170.7 confirmed COVID cases per 100,000 residents statewide during the most-recent seven-day period. It’s a nearly 3.2% drop from the previous week.