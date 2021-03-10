Most people need -- and get -- 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Fewer than 3 percent of the people receiving a COVID-19 vaccination through Olmsted County Public Health have failed to make plans for a required second dose.

With more than 5,000 first doses of vaccine administered by the county agency, fewer than 150 people have been identified who have not received their second dose and are not registered at public health clinics.

“We continue trying to reach out to those individuals to get them registered for their second dose,” the agency reports. “This requires additional time, effort and coordination for our staff.“

The county’s numbers don’t reflect doses distributed through Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center or local pharmacies.

As of Monday, 48,942 Olmsted County residents -- 31.6 percent of the county population -- were recorded as having received at least one dose of vaccine, with 35,359 people receiving the required second dose.

Statewide, 98.7 percent of the doses given have been the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require two doses for full vaccination -- three weeks later for Pfizer doses and four weeks for Moderna.

The second doses are required since the initial dose begins the process of building up protection against the virus, which is reinforced by the second dose.

Public Health Director Graham Briggs told Olmsted County commissioners earlier this month that the emergence of a single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will reduce some of the stress for county staff.

“One dose is a huge weight off our shoulders,” he said. “We don’t have to coordinate second doses and people coming back in.”

With the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines continuing to be the most common option, public health officials said it’s important for people getting vaccinated to understand what they are receiving and whether a return trip is required to make the vaccine as effective as possible.

“It is very important that individuals keep their scheduled second-dose appointments,” the county department said in an email to the Post Bulletin Thursday. “If people can’t keep their second-dose appointment, we will do our best to reschedule them.

“However, this doesn’t guarantee an appointment within the recommended timelines. We can’t reserve a second dose for them at a later date.”

It’s recommended that people who need a second dose, but don’t have an appointment, reach out to the organization that gave the first dose.