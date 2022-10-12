We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Wednesday, October 12

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mostly dry fall conditions help Olmsted County farmers

While Friday nights have forecasted rain for much of the football season, Olmsted County received 0.63 inches of rain in September as compared to the average of two and a half to three inches.

IMG_9301.JPG
Brian Goihl harvests soybeans in his combine on Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital's Field of Dreams in Wabasha on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
October 12, 2022 12:58 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — With a drier fall in Olmsted County, October is set to bring “below normal precipitation,” said meteorologist Todd Shea of the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

A weather event bringing significant rain or drier conditions is not expected, and the rain on Tuesday resulted in 0.02 inches.

“Even though we were a little bit above average with rainfall going through the summer and into late summer, it’s really dried off here this fall,” Shea said. “The big picture is we’re sitting there normal or a little bit above (precipitation totals for the year) but the abnormally dry conditions have developed because of the recent dry spell.”

The abnormally dry conditions, rated by the United States Drought Monitor as of Oct. 6, 2022, spread to almost the entirety of Olmsted County. In early October 2021, less than half of Olmsted County had abnormally dry conditions after summer drought conditions occurred across the state. Though, 90.2% of the state ranged from abnormally dry to exceptional drought in 2021. The same conditions marked 77.41% for the state this year.

Although the dry conditions can point to concerns, Rob Tate of Tate Farms in Cannon Falls said the dryness helps with harvesting. He grows corn, soybean and hay, and is also a Minnesota Corn Growers Association board member for District 3.

“The ability to harvest most every day without any rain delays has been very helpful. The ability to drive trucks in and out of fields easier is very helpful, we haven’t had to go around any sort of wet spots,” Tate said while in his combine for harvest season.

He added a persistent dryness would bring challenges and safety issues, such as the dry ground and wind sparking fire concerns.

The weather conditions have fared “mostly cooperative,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report from Oct. 11 notes. Tate said farmers have “very average” crop yields, though soybean production has led upward in some areas with higher rain levels.

Overall, the dry conditions help reduce costs for additional grain drying and the soil is easier to work without compaction, according to Skip Langer, Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Soil Conservation Manager.

Precipitation Midwestern Regional Climate Center Fall 2022.png
The southeastern Minnesota area ranged between 0.01 to 0.05 inches of rain for the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2022.
Contributed / Midwestern Regional Climate Center

While Friday nights have forecasted rain for much of the football season, Olmsted County received 0.63 inches of rain in September as compared to the average of 2-1/2 to 3 inches, according to Langer based on volunteer reports from across the county. The National Weather Service also reported half an inch to an inch of rain in September for Rochester, which is a two-inch difference from the normal range in 1991-2020.

Dodge, Mower and Houston counties have at least portions of the abnormally dry rating. Goodhue County ranges from abnormally dry to severe drought, and Fillmore County is not rated with any of these conditions. According to the Drought Monitor, the Twin Cities and southwest Minnesota have moderate to extreme drought ratings.

“It’s kind of a gradient area … right across southeast Minnesota with near normal conditions down by the Iowa line and then as you go northwest kind of up into that Minnesota River Valley, it’s actually into extreme drought,” said Shea.

The “drier, less active weather pattern” has impacted the area’s lack of rain and thunderstorms, Shea said. Tuesday night’s forecast included thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 32 mph.

The soil moistures remain adequate for the harvest, but Tate and Langer look to next year’s growing season with hopes for rain. And winter’s fluffy snowflakes are what will help with the soil-ready conditions.

“When we do encounter these drier conditions, we do need rains to replenish soil moisture, and that includes rain that ultimately infiltrates to our aquifers and recharges our streams and rivers and wetlands,” Langer said. “It will be important that we do get some precipitation here as we roll through fall, but for the time being with harvest, I think, there’s some benefits to the little drier conditions.”

MN Dought Monitor October 2022.png
The United States Drought Monitor shows southeastern Minnesota with abnormally dry conditions as of Oct. 6, 2022.
Contributed / U.S. Drought Monitor

