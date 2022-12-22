SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mother of student charged with assault during incident at John Marshall High School

Tiffany Natasha Kidd, 44, of Rochester, is accused of swinging a metal pipe at a juvenile during a schoolyard fight.

051521-JOHN-MARSHALL-HIGH-SCHOOL-07369.jpg
John Marshall High School May 15, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson
December 22, 2022 01:39 PM
ROCHESTER — The mother of a John Marshall High School student is accused of swinging a metal pipe at another student during a May 2022 fight on campus, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Tiffany Natasha Kidd, 44, of Rochester, is charged with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree riot using unlawful force or violence, a gross misdemeanor.

She is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 26, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

Rochester police officers responded to a report of a large-scale physical fight at John Marshall High School on May 10, 2022.

Multiple groups of students had gathered in the gymnasium that afternoon and were preparing to fight.

While the two primary aggressors were being escorted out of the school by staff, the students broke away and began exchanging punches.

As the pair was being separated, Kidd, the mother of one of the juveniles, arrived with a metal pipe in her hand.

Officers observed Kidd escalating the situation and yelling profanities at a group of students.

Two school staff members told law enforcement they saw Kidd yell and threaten students with the pipe. One witness reported that Kidd swung the pipe at one of the students.

