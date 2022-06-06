SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 6
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mother of teen injured in Rochester crash Friday night speaks out: 'most terrifying night of my life'

A 48-year-old Rochester woman was arrested Friday, June 3, 2022, after her vehicle collided with another north of Rochester. The driver of the other vehicle, a senior from Century High School, broke his wrist and won't be able to pitch for the Panther's this season.

Friday, June 3, 2022, vehicle crash that injured a Century High School teen.
The vehicle of a Rochester teen after a Rochester woman crashed into it Friday, June, 3, 2022. The woman was arrested for impaired driving.
Contributed / Jennifer Rand
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 06, 2022 02:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The mother of the Century High School teen injured in a Friday, June 3, 2022, crash has recently spoken out about the effect the incident has had on her family.

"It was the most terrifying night of my life," Jennifer Rand said. Her son, a senior at Century and pitcher for the Panther baseball team, broke his wrist in two places following the crash. He won't be able to play his last season of summer baseball with the Panther's, Rand said.

Also Read
warners building location.jpg
Members Only
Business
A former Rochester appliance showroom sells for $1.3 million
A Rochester firm, 1318 Apache Drive LLC, recently purchased the empty former Med City home of Warners’ Stellian appliances at 1318 Apache Drive SW for $1.3 million.
June 06, 2022 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Restorative Justice
Exclusive
Local
Restorative justice program brings closure, healing following hard situations
Three Rivers Restorative Justice works with juveniles and adults to building community by focusing on the harm done and holding those who’ve caused the harm accountable.
June 06, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
semcilpandmap1.jpg
Members Only
Business
SEMCIL plans to build an accessible indoor recreation center in Northwest Rochester
Southeastern Minnesota Center for Independent Living, an organization that works with people of all ages with disabilities in an 11-county region, recently purchased 3.77 acres of land northwest Rochester to build a 40,000-square-foot indoor recreation center that will be accessible to children and adults with disabilities.
June 05, 2022 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The family has asked the Post Bulletin not to name the teen who was injured.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller, A 48-year-old Rochester woman crashed her Lincoln Navigator into the senior's Dodge Charger Friday night in the intersection of Broadway Avenue North and 48th Street Northwest in Cascade Township.

The woman, a psychologist in Rochester, was arrested after she showed signs of impairment. She has not been formally charged, according to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office. Law enforcement said she failed to yield to the teen, who had the right of way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The office is waiting on the results of a blood draw taken from the woman and medical reports from the victims before making a charging decision, according to Tiffany Hawkins, executive support supervisor for the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

The Post Bulletin does not typically name people accused of committing a crime before formal charges are filed.

The crash also injured three other passengers in the Dodge Charger that was driven by the teen, though their injuries are not as severe, according to law enforcement.

Rand said an orthopedic surgeon the family met with said her son's hand would never be able to be put back the way it was due to his injury being a crushing injury.

The family did not get home until 4 a.m. that Saturday, Rand said, but her son got up and was still able to make it to the 10 a.m. graduation ceremony for Century High School despite the night's traumatic events.

"He actually made it because that's just the kind of kid he is," Rand said.

The woman arrested following the crash is no longer listed as in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Her son's car, which he paid for himself through a job at Target, is now totaled and the family is waiting on insurance to get back to them. Until they do, her son is out of a vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's frustrating," Rand said. "We have all these issues and she's probably at work today."

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERCENTURY HIGH SCHOOLEXCLUSIVE
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
20220606.MrPizzaRenovations.jpg
Business
New looks give Mr. Pizza North different flavor after renovations and reopening
Mr. Pizza North changed ownership at the beginning of April and closed down for a month and a half for dining room renovations. Now the almost 60-year-old pizza joint is open for in-store dining and take-out for with a new look and the same food.
June 06, 2022 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 5-11, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 06, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Jerk King 2
Local
Jerk King lawsuit against city and DMCC dismissed
Judge said claim against the city and DMCC lacked needed evidence and status to show their actions interfered with business operations.
June 06, 2022 10:39 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Academic Notebook.png
Local
John Marshall Students of the Month for 2021-2022
Students showed excellence throughout the 2021-2022 school year.
June 06, 2022 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports