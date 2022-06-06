Mother of teen injured in Rochester crash Friday night speaks out: 'most terrifying night of my life'

ROCHESTER — The mother of the Century High School teen injured in a Friday, June 3, 2022, crash has recently spoken out about the effect the incident has had on her family.

"It was the most terrifying night of my life," Jennifer Rand said. Her son, a senior at Century and pitcher for the Panther baseball team, broke his wrist in two places following the crash. He won't be able to play his last season of summer baseball with the Panther's, Rand said.

The family has asked the Post Bulletin not to name the teen who was injured.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller, A 48-year-old Rochester woman crashed her Lincoln Navigator into the senior's Dodge Charger Friday night in the intersection of Broadway Avenue North and 48th Street Northwest in Cascade Township.

The woman, a psychologist in Rochester, was arrested after she showed signs of impairment. She has not been formally charged, according to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office. Law enforcement said she failed to yield to the teen, who had the right of way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The office is waiting on the results of a blood draw taken from the woman and medical reports from the victims before making a charging decision, according to Tiffany Hawkins, executive support supervisor for the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

The Post Bulletin does not typically name people accused of committing a crime before formal charges are filed.

The crash also injured three other passengers in the Dodge Charger that was driven by the teen, though their injuries are not as severe, according to law enforcement.

Rand said an orthopedic surgeon the family met with said her son's hand would never be able to be put back the way it was due to his injury being a crushing injury.

The family did not get home until 4 a.m. that Saturday, Rand said, but her son got up and was still able to make it to the 10 a.m. graduation ceremony for Century High School despite the night's traumatic events.

"He actually made it because that's just the kind of kid he is," Rand said.

The woman arrested following the crash is no longer listed as in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Her son's car, which he paid for himself through a job at Target, is now totaled and the family is waiting on insurance to get back to them. Until they do, her son is out of a vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's frustrating," Rand said. "We have all these issues and she's probably at work today."