SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 15
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Motorcycle clocked at 144 mph in a 65 mph zone on Tuesday in Rochester

A deputy clocked the Pine Island man speeding while heading northbound on U.S. Highway 63 near 80th Street Southeast.

Police Lights
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 15, 2022 09:42 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 22-year-old Pine Island man was arrested after being clocked going 144 mph in a 65 mph zone on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Lt. Lee Rossman.

According to Rossman, a deputy clocked the Pine Island man speeding while heading northbound on U.S. Highway 63 near 80th Street Southeast at about 3:10 p.m.

Also Read
Swinging in the Street
Exclusive
Local
Title IX: UMR works to increase reporting of sex-based crimes
Kris Barry, a member of the Title IX team at UMR, details processes the university has implemented to destigmatize reporting discrimination based on sex, which is prohibited in higher education by Title IX.
June 15, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Title 9.jpg
Exclusive
Minnesota
Title IX: Donna Mueller and Lori Anderson are trailblazers of women's running in Minnesota
A pair of girls from Southeast Minnesota ran at the forefront of women's athletics in the groundbreaking years after the passage of Title IX.
June 15, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Pine Haven Care Center
Exclusive
Local
Pine Island nursing home had unpaid bills, caretakers quitting, and frozen assets before state took over
State found a pattern of failing to meet ongoing financial obligations and worried about the impact on residents
June 14, 2022 07:34 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

The deputy followed the motorcyclist but did not attempt to pull him over due to the high rate of speed the man was traveling.

After the motorcyclist stopped at a red light at the intersection of South Broadway and Third Avenue, the deputy pulled his vehicle next to the Pine Island man's motorcycle and told him to turn off the motorcycle.

Rossman said that after the officer exited his vehicle and approached the motorcycle, the man continued to rev his engine causing the motorcycle to lurch forward, pushing the deputy into his squad car's door. The driver then lost his balance and laid the bike down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rossman said the Pine Island man did not follow the deputy's commands to get on the ground until the deputy drew his Taser.

While the deputy was attempting to handcuff the man on the ground, a passerby stopped to help the deputy, according to Rossman.

The driver told law enforcement that it was hot out and that's why he was going too fast. The driver also told law enforcement that he had headphones in and could not hear the commands from the deputy.

The Pine Island man was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on charges related to obstruction and speeding.

The deputy suffered bruises and scraps but has since returned to duty, according to Rossman.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYPINE ISLANDOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Drone - Lock and Dam
Local
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosting open house in Winona to discuss updated dredged draft plan
The open house will be held at the Winona Historical Society at 160 Johnson St. in Winona from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
June 15, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police lights crime
Local
Apartment building hit in shooting Wednesday at Rochester Holiday gas station; no injuries
A 42-year-old Rochester man told law enforcement a passenger in a vehicle began to fire at him as he was walking in a gas station parking lot.
June 15, 2022 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Title IX: Donna Mueller and Lori Anderson are trailblazers of women's running in Minnesota
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
June 15, 2022 07:24 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
032521.N.RPB.HeronNests02.JPG
Local
Planning commission denies development plan at heron nest site
The Rochester Township planning and zoning commission voted 2-1 to reject a preliminary plat proposal Tuesday night.
June 15, 2022 01:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed