Motorcycle crash sends Owatonna woman to hospital

HOUSTON -- An Owatonna woman was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a motorcycle crash in Houston County.

Kathleen Marie Ripka, 47, was driving a 2007 Suzuki Cruiser southbound on Highway 76 at Houge Hill Road when the motorcycle slid into the guardrail on a curve, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Ripka was taken to Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., with non-life threatening injuries.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office and Tri-State Ambulance responded to the scene.