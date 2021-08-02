SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Motorcycle crash sends Owatonna woman to hospital

Kathleen Marie Ripka, 47, was driving a 2007 Suzuki Cruiser southbound on Highway 76 at Houge Hill Road when the motorcycle slid into the guardrail on a curve, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
August 02, 2021 07:48 AM
Share

HOUSTON -- An Owatonna woman was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a motorcycle crash in Houston County.

Kathleen Marie Ripka, 47, was driving a 2007 Suzuki Cruiser southbound on Highway 76 at Houge Hill Road when the motorcycle slid into the guardrail on a curve, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Ripka was taken to Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., with non-life threatening injuries.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office and Tri-State Ambulance responded to the scene.

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYHOUSTON COUNTYOWATONNA
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link