News | Local
Motorcycle driver killed Saturday in crash near Chatfield

Minnesota State Patrol reports a Rochester man driving a motorcycle collided with an SUV Saturday night.

By Staff reports
September 11, 2022 01:12 PM
CHATFIELD — A Rochester man was killed in a crash north of Chatfield on U.S. Highway 52 Saturday night.

According to Minnesota State Patrol reports, Rick Jay Hutton, 36 was killed while driving a motorcycle south of Rochester in Orion Township.

Hutton was heading south on the highway at about 9:45 p.m. when he collided with a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Nicholas Allan Sprau, 57, who was heading north near mile marker 36 about a mile north of Chatfield.

Sprau, and a passenger in the SUV, Virgene Sprau, 55, were unhurt in the crash, according to the state patrol report.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Chatfield Police Department, Chatfield Ambulance and Mayo One air ambulance also responded with the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene of the crash.

