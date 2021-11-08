Motorcycles catch fire in Rochester Township garage
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Fire Department were called about 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, to a fire in Rochester Township.
A motorcycle owner in Rochester Township is likely without their bikes after the winterizing process led to two motorcycles catching fire.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Fire Department were called about 1:45 p.m. Sunday to a fire in 1400 block of Windsor Chase Drive Southwest in Rochester Township, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.
A homeowner had been winterizing a motorcycle in the home's garage when the starter fluid used to prepare the bike for storage caught the motorcycle on fire, Schueller said. The fire also caused damage to a second motorcycle parked nearby.
No injuries were reported.
An estimated $10,000 damage was caused by the fire.
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.