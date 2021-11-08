SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Motorcycles catch fire in Rochester Township garage

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Fire Department were called about 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, to a fire in Rochester Township.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 08, 2021 08:12 AM
A motorcycle owner in Rochester Township is likely without their bikes after the winterizing process led to two motorcycles catching fire.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Fire Department were called about 1:45 p.m. Sunday to a fire in 1400 block of Windsor Chase Drive Southwest in Rochester Township, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

A homeowner had been winterizing a motorcycle in the home's garage when the starter fluid used to prepare the bike for storage caught the motorcycle on fire, Schueller said. The fire also caused damage to a second motorcycle parked nearby.

No injuries were reported.

An estimated $10,000 damage was caused by the fire.

