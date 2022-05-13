SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Motorcyclist dies, passenger suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on Highway 42 in Eyota

The 48-year-old passenger was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for treatment Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 13, 2022 09:44 AM
EYOTA — A 49-year-old Rochester motorcyclist was killed Thursday, May 12, 2022, in a collision with a semi truck in Eyota Township.

Both the 1999 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and 2022 Volvo Semi were northbound on Highway 42 near 19th Street Southeast when the crash occurred, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The name of the motorcyclist was not released Friday morning. His passenger, 48-year-old Lori Ann Jean Danielson, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. She wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Both occupants of the motorcycle are from Rochester.

The driver of the semi, 30-year-old Matthew Lowell Mueller of Lewiston, wasn’t injured in the crash.

The Eyota Fire Department, Eyota Emergency Medical Services and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
