Motorcyclist dies, passenger suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on Highway 42 in Eyota

EYOTA — A 49-year-old Rochester motorcyclist was killed Thursday, May 12, 2022, in a collision with a semi truck in Eyota Township.

Both the 1999 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and 2022 Volvo Semi were northbound on Highway 42 near 19th Street Southeast when the crash occurred, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The name of the motorcyclist was not released Friday morning. His passenger, 48-year-old Lori Ann Jean Danielson, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. She wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Both occupants of the motorcycle are from Rochester.

The driver of the semi, 30-year-old Matthew Lowell Mueller of Lewiston, wasn’t injured in the crash.

The Eyota Fire Department, Eyota Emergency Medical Services and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office also responded.