Motorcyclist in 'critical' condition after NW Rochester crash
The motorcycle and pickup truck collided at the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive NW and Instrument Drive NW on Thursday.
ROCHESTER — A motorcyclist is in "critical" condition after a two-vehicle crash Thursday, July 21, 2022, in northwest Rochester.
According to Rochester Police Sgt. Jean Valere, a middle-aged motorcyclist was driving south on Valleyhigh Drive NW at roughly 4:15 p.m. when the motorcycle collided with a pickup truck turning northbound onto the road from Instrument Drive Northwest.
Valere said the motorcyclist was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, and the driver of the pickup truck was uninjured from the crash.
The Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with the incident.
