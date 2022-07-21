Motorcyclist in 'critical' condition after NW Rochester crash

ROCHESTER — A motorcyclist is in "critical" condition after a two-vehicle crash Thursday, July 21, 2022, in northwest Rochester.

According to Rochester Police Sgt. Jean Valere, a middle-aged motorcyclist was driving south on Valleyhigh Drive NW at roughly 4:15 p.m. when the motorcycle collided with a pickup truck turning northbound onto the road from Instrument Drive Northwest.

Valere said the motorcyclist was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, and the driver of the pickup truck was uninjured from the crash.

The Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with the incident.

Rochester Fire and Rochester Police Department respond to a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Thursday, July 21, 2022, near the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive and Instrument Drive Northwest in Rochester.