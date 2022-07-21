SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Motorcyclist in 'critical' condition after NW Rochester crash

The motorcycle and pickup truck collided at the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive NW and Instrument Drive NW on Thursday.

Motorcycle vs car
Rochester Fire and Rochester Police Department personnel respond to a motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash on Thursday, July 21, 2022, near the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive and Instrument Drive Northwest in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
July 21, 2022 05:13 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A motorcyclist is in "critical" condition after a two-vehicle crash Thursday, July 21, 2022, in northwest Rochester.

Also Read
Elizabeth Wiederholt
Exclusive
Local
Germany and beyond: Rochester student eyes a future in international relations
Mayo High School grad Elizabeth Wiederholt is headed to Germany as a student awarded the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship for 2022-23.
July 21, 2022 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Madonna Meadows Hiring
Exclusive
Local
Rochester care providers still fighting to overcome worker shortage issue
Statewide care providers call for a special session to address staffing crisis in homes while other advocates believe there needs to be a reassessment of the whole care service system.
July 21, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier

According to Rochester Police Sgt. Jean Valere, a middle-aged motorcyclist was driving south on Valleyhigh Drive NW at roughly 4:15 p.m. when the motorcycle collided with a pickup truck turning northbound onto the road from Instrument Drive Northwest.

Valere said the motorcyclist was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, and the driver of the pickup truck was uninjured from the crash.

The Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with the incident.

Motorcycle vs car
1/4: Rochester Fire and Rochester Police Department respond to a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Thursday, July 21, 2022, near the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive and Instrument Drive Northwest in Rochester.
Motorcycle vs car
2/4: Rochester Fire and Rochester Police Department respond to a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Thursday, July 21, 2022, near the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive and Instrument Drive Northwest in Rochester.
Motorcycle vs car
3/4: Rochester Fire and Rochester Police Department respond to a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Thursday, July 21, 2022, near the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive and Instrument Drive Northwest in Rochester.
Motorcycle vs car
4/4: Rochester Fire and Rochester Police Department respond to a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Thursday, July 21, 2022, near the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive and Instrument Drive Northwest in Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETY
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Screen Shot 2022-07-21 at 2.09.29 PM.png
Local
Rochester Planned Parenthood workers part of regional vote to unionize
The National Labor Relations Board tallied mail-in ballots Thursday morning and reported 238 of 264 workers for Planned Parenthood North Central States voted in favor of unionizing with SEIU.
July 21, 2022 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
RPD - ARRESTS.png
Local
3 arrested during chaotic scene Wednesday night at Rochester apartments
"We basically ran into a large group or groups of uncooperative people that did not want to tell the police anything and physically prevented us from doing our jobs," Rochester Police Lt. Tom Faudskar said.
July 21, 2022 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 1 candidates record videos related to budget priorities
The two candidates for the open commissioner district seat were asked how they would make county budget decisions. Here’s what they said.
July 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
small business extravaganza.jpg
Rochester in Color
Attend (or take part in) the Small Business Extravaganza
Want to meet area small biz owners? Want to show off your biz?
July 21, 2022 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports