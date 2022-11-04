Motorcyclist injured after construction barrier crash in Kasson

KASSON — A construction zone crash injured one motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 3, 2022.

The 2010 BMW Enduro was traveling north on Minnesota Highway 57 near Kasson when the driver lost control after hitting a construction barrier, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. Forty-three-year-old Jared Cayle Lind of Le Sueur, Minn. had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St.Marys.

Lind was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the report. The Kasson Police Department and Dodge Center Ambulance also responded.

Highway 57 is being reconstructed from Dodge County Road 34 to 11th Street NE. The project will continue in 2023.