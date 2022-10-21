Motorcyclist injured in Friday afternoon crash in Harmony

HARMONY — A motorcyclist was injured in a U.S. Highway 52 crash on Friday afternoon, Oct. 21, 2022.

While traveling northbound on Highway 52, the driver of a 2009 Harley Davidson Flex slowed to turn on Fillmore County Road 139 when he lost control and crashed, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Steven Paul Sitze, 76, of La Crosse, Wis. was transported to Gundersen Health System with non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.

Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.