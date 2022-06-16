SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 16
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Motorcyclist injured in head-on crash Wednesday in Rochester

The motorcyclist suffered multiple serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 16, 2022 09:47 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries Wednesday June 15, 2022, following a head-on crash with another vehicle in Rochester, according to Olmsted Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, a 22-year-old man was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Valleyhigh Road Northwest around 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle driving westbound failed to yield the right of way during a left-hand turn onto 60th Avenue Northwest.

Also Read
Starbucks coffee
Members Only
Business
Apache Mall Rochester Starbucks workers want to unionize
Starbucks Workers United, an affiliate of Service Employees International Union, sent out a statement on Wednesday evening saying the hourly Starbucks coffee shop workers by Rochester’s Apache Mall want to unionize.
June 16, 2022 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Section 1AA golf finals
Prep
Lake City leaps mental hurdles to win second straight girls golf state title
JORDAN — Ella Matzke struggled with her golf game at the beginning of this season.
June 16, 2022 06:15 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
061622.PIZM.GOLF.JPG
Prep
Dedication, long memories and big birdies: How PIZM secured its first boys golf state championship
The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys golf team had thought about this moment every day for a year. Reality ended up being even better than the Wildcats' imaginations as they won the Class AA state title for the first time in program history.
June 16, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman

The motorcyclist suffered multiple serious but non-life threatening injuries including a broken femur and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was cited for the incident and no driver impairment was indicated, according to Schueller.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYACCIDENTSROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Untitled design.png
Local
Olmsted County District 5 candidates
Three seek District 3 commissioner seat in Olmsted County
June 16, 2022 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Josef Makatewassi
Local
Edina man charged for threatening to kill Rochester police
Josef Makatewassi, 52, of Edina, is accused of threatening to kill Rochester police officers and harm family members.
June 16, 2022 09:40 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Olmsted County District 3 candidates.png
Local
Olmsted County District 3 candidates
Two seek District 3 commissioner seat in Olmsted County
June 16, 2022 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
OC District 2 candidates.png
Local
Olmsted County District 2 candidates
Two seek District 2 commissioner seat in Olmsted County
June 16, 2022 09:17 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen