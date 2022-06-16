Motorcyclist injured in head-on crash Wednesday in Rochester
The motorcyclist suffered multiple serious but non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER — A motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries Wednesday June 15, 2022, following a head-on crash with another vehicle in Rochester, according to Olmsted Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.
According to Schueller, a 22-year-old man was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Valleyhigh Road Northwest around 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle driving westbound failed to yield the right of way during a left-hand turn onto 60th Avenue Northwest.
The motorcyclist suffered multiple serious but non-life threatening injuries including a broken femur and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was cited for the incident and no driver impairment was indicated, according to Schueller.
