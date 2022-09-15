We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Motorcyclist injured in Highway 52 crash

The motorcyclist was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 15, 2022 10:35 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A motorcyclist was injured after colliding with a car just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning, Sept. 15, 2022.

A 2006 Honda CBR600 Sport motorcycle was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 52 just south of the 37th Street Northwest exit in Rochester when it collided with a 2019 Fiat 500X, which was also southbound on Highway 52, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

Also Read
Thee Only Shoe Repair
Business
After 59 years in town, Rochester’s last shoe repair store closes
Brothers Mike and Tony Derouin began working at the shop in the mid-70s with their dad, who opened Thee Only Shoe Repair a decade before.
September 15, 2022 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Run for Lebanon 5k 01.JPG
Local
Rochester students organize 'Run for Ukraine' this Sunday
Registration funds will support the International Committee of the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis for the health and safety of Ukrainian people.
September 15, 2022 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

The motorcyclist, 29-year-old Sayeman Islam Niloy of Rochester was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Fiat, 26-year-old Logan Elov Adler of Rochester, was uninjured in the crash.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services also responded.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
A poster for Latino Fest 2022 in Rochester.
Local
Latino Fest celebrates art, food, culture and dance Oct. 1 in Rochester
The free, all-day event will feature family activities from noon to 4 p.m. and music, dance and food from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Chateau Theater, 15 First St. SW.
September 15, 2022 11:32 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
02-082821-POTBELLIES-2273.JPG
Business
Med City Potbelly Sandwiches to close downtown location to focus on northwest shop
The owners of Rochester’s pair of Potbelly Sandwich Shops announced on social media on Thursday that Sept. 23, 2022 will be the final day of operation for the original downtown location at 318 First Ave. SW in the 318 Commons building.
September 15, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 11-17, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 15, 2022 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tina Liebling and Katrina Pulham
Local
Liebling, Pulham offer contrast of work styles
District 24A candidates square off in League of Women Voters forum.
September 15, 2022 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Pieters