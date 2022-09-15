Motorcyclist injured in Highway 52 crash

ROCHESTER — A motorcyclist was injured after colliding with a car just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning, Sept. 15, 2022.

A 2006 Honda CBR600 Sport motorcycle was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 52 just south of the 37th Street Northwest exit in Rochester when it collided with a 2019 Fiat 500X, which was also southbound on Highway 52, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

The motorcyclist, 29-year-old Sayeman Islam Niloy of Rochester was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Fiat, 26-year-old Logan Elov Adler of Rochester, was uninjured in the crash.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services also responded.