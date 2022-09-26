We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Motorcyclist injured in two-vehicle crash Saturday in Rochester

A 43-year-old man suffered injuries after his motorcycle struck another vehicle Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

OCSO - CRASH REPORT.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 26, 2022 08:56 AM
ROCHESTER — A 43-year-old male motorcyclist was injured following a two-vehicle crash Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller:

The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound around 11:56 a.m. on 20th Street Southeast near 40th Avenue when it struck the passenger side door of a westbound vehicle that was turning.

The motorcyclist suffered at least a broken leg and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
