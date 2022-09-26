Motorcyclist injured in two-vehicle crash Saturday in Rochester
A 43-year-old man suffered injuries after his motorcycle struck another vehicle Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
ROCHESTER — A 43-year-old male motorcyclist was injured following a two-vehicle crash Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.
According to Schueller:
The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound around 11:56 a.m. on 20th Street Southeast near 40th Avenue when it struck the passenger side door of a westbound vehicle that was turning.
The motorcyclist suffered at least a broken leg and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
