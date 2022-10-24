Motorcyclist injured in Wabasha crash Sunday afternoon
The driver had non-life threatening injuries after sliding into a ditch. He was transported to Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
GLASGOW TOWNSHIP — A Sunday afternoon crash injured one motorcyclist near Wabasha on Oct. 23, 2022.
The motorcyclist was driving east on Minnesota Highway 60 when he slid into the ditch near Wabasha County Road 86, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. Jason Douglas Johnson, 51, of St. Louis Park, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office and Wabasha Fire and Ambulance also responded.
