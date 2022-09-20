Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in Wabasha County

WABASHA COUNTY — A man was killed after hitting a deer northeast of Zumbro Falls in Wabasha County Monday.

Just before 11:30 p.m., the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash where a motorcycle hit a deer at the intersection of Wabasha County Road 17 and 335th Avenue, according to Sheriff Rodney Bartsh.

The motorcyclist, 51-year-old Daran Merle Atkinson, of Lake City, died at the scene after deputies initiated CPR.

The passenger, Lori Schueller of Lake City, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is the fifth fatal crash in Wabasha County this year and the second fatal crash involving a deer.