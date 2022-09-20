We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in Wabasha County

The crash occurred northeast of Zumbro Falls late Monday night.

Fatal Crash graphic
Stock photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 20, 2022 10:07 AM
WABASHA COUNTY — A man was killed after hitting a deer northeast of Zumbro Falls in Wabasha County Monday.

Just before 11:30 p.m., the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash where a motorcycle hit a deer at the intersection of Wabasha County Road 17 and 335th Avenue, according to Sheriff Rodney Bartsh.

The motorcyclist, 51-year-old Daran Merle Atkinson, of Lake City, died at the scene after deputies initiated CPR.

The passenger, Lori Schueller of Lake City, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is the fifth fatal crash in Wabasha County this year and the second fatal crash involving a deer.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
