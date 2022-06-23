SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Motorcyclist killed in Northeast Rochester crash Thursday

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Rochester police and fire were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Circle Drive and Northern Valley Drive Northeast.

Fatal Motorcycle vs. Passenger Vehicle Crash
The Rochester Police Department and the Rochester Fire Department respond to the scene after a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the intersection of East Circle Drive Northeast and Northern Valley Drive in Rochester. The driver of the motorcycle, a 17-year-old male, died in the crash, according to Rochester Police Sgt. Jeff Sobczak.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
June 23, 2022 02:12 PM
ROCHESTER — One person was killed after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Northeast Rochester.

Just before 1 p.m., Rochester police and fire were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Circle Drive and Northern Valley Drive Northeast.

A 17-year-old male motorcyclist was reportedly driving eastbound on East Circle Drive at a "high-rate of speed" when an SUV pulled out at the intersection and the two vehicles collided, according to Rochester Police Sgt. Jeff Sobczak.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The westbound lanes of East Circle Drive were closed as emergency crews mapped the crash scene.

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Rochester Police Forensic Mapping Unit responded to the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
