Motorcyclist killed in Northeast Rochester crash Thursday

ROCHESTER — One person was killed after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Northeast Rochester.

Just before 1 p.m., Rochester police and fire were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Circle Drive and Northern Valley Drive Northeast.

A 17-year-old male motorcyclist was reportedly driving eastbound on East Circle Drive at a "high-rate of speed" when an SUV pulled out at the intersection and the two vehicles collided, according to Rochester Police Sgt. Jeff Sobczak.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The westbound lanes of East Circle Drive were closed as emergency crews mapped the crash scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Rochester Police Forensic Mapping Unit responded to the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.