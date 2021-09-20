Motorcyclist seriously injured in Mower County crash
The motorcycle was traveling westbound on Highway 16 near Frankford when the rear tire blew, throwing both riders from the motorcycle.
GRAND MEADOW -- A Fairfax, Minn., man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday, Sept. 18, while driving on Minnesota Highway 16 east of Grand Meadow.
Tanar Wayne Haala, 47, was driving a 2021 Indian motorcycle westbound on Highway 16 at 6:34 p.m. when the rear tire blew out, throwing him and his passenger, Rachel Leeann Kuphal, 32, of Pipestone, Minn., from the motorcycle, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Kuphal sustained non-life threatening injuries and both riders were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys campus.
The Mower County Sheriff's Office, Grand Meadow Police Department and ambulance, and Mayo's medical helicopter responded to the scene.
ADVERTISEMENT