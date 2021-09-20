SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Mower County crash

The motorcycle was traveling westbound on Highway 16 near Frankford when the rear tire blew, throwing both riders from the motorcycle.

Grand Meadow map.png
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
September 20, 2021 01:54 PM
GRAND MEADOW -- A Fairfax, Minn., man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday, Sept. 18, while driving on Minnesota Highway 16 east of Grand Meadow.

Tanar Wayne Haala, 47, was driving a 2021 Indian motorcycle westbound on Highway 16 at 6:34 p.m. when the rear tire blew out, throwing him and his passenger, Rachel Leeann Kuphal, 32, of Pipestone, Minn., from the motorcycle, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Kuphal sustained non-life threatening injuries and both riders were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys campus.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office, Grand Meadow Police Department and ambulance, and Mayo's medical helicopter responded to the scene.

