Motorcyclist seriously injured in northwest Rochester crash

ROCHESTER — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle and car crash in northwest Rochester Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

The Rochester Police Department was called at roughly 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of 37th Street NW and 15th Avenue NW for the collision, according to Rochester Police Sgt. Ryan Edge.

The motorcyclist was driving eastbound on 37th Street NW and the vehicle was driving westbound attempting to make a left-hand turn onto 15th Avenue NW when the collision occurred.

Emergency crews respond to a collision between a motorcycle and car at the intersection of 37th Street NW and 15th Avenue NW in Rochester on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Erich Fisher / Post Bulletin

Edge said the motorcyclist suffered "serious but not life-threatening injuries" and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys campus. The driver of the car was uninjured.

At this time, the eastbound lanes of 37th Street NW from 18th Avenue NW and 15th Avenue NW are closed off as police continue to investigate the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Rochester Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.