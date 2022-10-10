We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Sunday crash in Fillmore County

The driver sustained life-threatening injuries, and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Spring Valley map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
October 10, 2022 04:06 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP — A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9, 2022.

Also Read
01 100921-BORDER-LAWSUIT-SISTERS-00581.jpg
Local
Honduran family in Rochester awarded $80k for mistreatment by border patrol
Two Honduran sisters living in Rochester accepted an $80,000 settlement offer from the federal government following a lawsuit that alleged the pair suffered mistreatment by border patrol agents in 2021.
October 10, 2022 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
James Grant
Local
Rochester man given stayed prison sentence for 2018 shooting incident
James Comer Grant, 42, of Rochester will be on supervised release for five years as part of a plea deal for his involvement in an incident where a gun was fired during an argument in downtown Rochester in 2018.
October 10, 2022 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

The 2014 Harley Davidson Touring was driving east on Minnesota Highway 16 near the 360 Trail between Spring Valley and Preston when the driver lost control of the motorcycle and entered the ditch, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. The driver, Eric Scott Orman, 34, of Spring Valley, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Orman was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Preston Police Department, Spring Valley Ambulance and Wykoff Fire Department and First Responders also assisted at the crash.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYSPRING VALLEY-WYKOFF
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What to read next
20221010_150635(0).jpg
Business
Former Rochester lighting store to house a new medical supply center
Rochester building permits show that 511 Northern Hills Drive NE, the former home of Northern Lights & Furnishings, is being renovated to house a new tenant, Arrowhealth Medical Supply.
October 10, 2022 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 9-15, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 10, 2022 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
092920.N.RPB.PROTON.RADIATION.03002.jpg
NewsMD
Mayo Clinic receives $100 million donation to construct new building, expand proton therapy capacity
The donation establishes the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Building where patients will receive proton therapy treatments for cancer starting in 2026.
October 10, 2022 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Sean Alexander
Local
Maplewood man charged with murder in 2021 Olmsted County overdose death
A man previously convicted of selling narcotics is facing murder charges related to the overdose death of an Olmsted County woman in 2021. The woman was allegedly trying to buy heroin but an autopsy revealed she died as a result of the toxic effects of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
October 10, 2022 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson