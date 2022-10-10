Motorcyclist seriously injured in Sunday crash in Fillmore County

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP — A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9, 2022.

The 2014 Harley Davidson Touring was driving east on Minnesota Highway 16 near the 360 Trail between Spring Valley and Preston when the driver lost control of the motorcycle and entered the ditch, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. The driver, Eric Scott Orman, 34, of Spring Valley, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Orman was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Preston Police Department, Spring Valley Ambulance and Wykoff Fire Department and First Responders also assisted at the crash.