Mow or let it grow? That is the question.

Dear Answer Man: Why does MnDOT mow the center section between highway lanes? Wouldn’t it be a great habitat for birds if they just planted native prairie grasses and left it alone? — Curious Driver.

Dear Curious,

So, there might be a couple of problems with your suggestion.

First, with traffic whizzing by on either side, not many of our feathered or furry friends would want to live in the median between four lanes of traffic. And it's not just the noise or rumble as vehicles — including 18-wheelers — go past. Even birds get hit by cars, so having to fly past or through traffic is a degree of difficulty no avian (not to mention, deer, rabbits, etc.) wants to face.

That said, Mike Dougherty, District 6 spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, said the state agency does take animals and habitat into account when mowing the outside areas of the right-of-ways along state highways.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We do control some of our mowing based on wildlife," said Dougherty, an old friend of Answer Man. "The center, the median, for safety reasons, we don’t want animals making their homes in there because there’s traffic at highway speeds on both sides. The ditch side, we do keep most of it growing. We can mow a small area off the shoulder for safety reasons."

But the back side of a ditch away from the road, MnDOT will often allow to grow to help provide some habitat for animals. Dougherty said MnDOT feels the birds and other animals have a clear path away from traffic on the outside of a roadway.

Of course, it's not just the animals that dictate mowing policy near the roads. Mowing in the median area can help with drainage, which is important because it helps remove water during high rain events, keeping the water off the road for drivers. But this all must be balanced against the desire to keep plants growing near the roadways. Too much water can erode the soil that helps support the road bed, so mowing and keeping the water flowing responsibly can help prevent road damage.

Plus, Dougherty said, too much water near the road can lead to expansion and contraction during the cold vs. warm seasons. That means potholes and cracked roads. So, again, keeping water moving while keeping the soil in place is all part of the balancing act that comes with mowing.

The Department of Natural Resources rejuvenated a program to delay mowing of roadside ditches in summer 2020, such as this one south of Dodge Center, to offer nesting habitat for wildlife. Contributed

One thing MnDOT has done, Dougherty said, is find places to plant native plants and flowers along roadways. Those, he said, MnDOT does not want to cut, but does occasionally control with prescribed burns.

This year, MnDOT conducted more than 30 miles of prescribed burns along roads. Those burns help native plants grow by killing weeds and non-native plants that might choke out the native species.

Whenever burn events occur — MnDOT announces them ahead of time so drivers can be aware — or there is mowing along the roadway, Dougherty asks motorists to move over of possible or slow down for the safety of those workers.

"Burning helps native plants and flowers," Dougherty said. "We usually do that later in the fall where it’s still dry or in the springtime period when things are brown and haven’t greened up yet."

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, while mowing on the right-hand side is usually done in a small swath to leave some habitat, that's not necessarily true in all places.

"Maybe we'll do more in town, say in Rochester, where it’s a place where no one would want wildlife, say against a sound wall," he said.

Also, if traffic visibility is a concern, say near an intersection, MnDOT may mow a little more liberally.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .