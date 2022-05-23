SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
Mower County crash injuries 2 people Saturday

The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 63 and 280th Street in Racine Township Saturday evening.

Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
May 23, 2022 02:14 PM
RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near Racine Township on Saturday, May 21, 2022, injured two people.

A 17-year-old male was driving a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country east on 280th Street in Racine Township when it collided at an intersection with a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe heading north on Highway 63 at 5:26 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

A 16-year-old Hayfield male, who was a passenger in the 2003 Chrysler, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-threatening injuries. Jennifer Alma Thompson, 47, of Rochester, was a passenger in the 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe and was also taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-threatening injuries.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Grand Meadow Ambulance responded to the incident.

Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
