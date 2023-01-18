STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mower County finds allegations against Sheriff Steve Sandvik not substantiated

Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik has returned to work following an investigation into his conduct at work. The investigation found the allegations to be unsubstantiated.

Steve Sandvik
Steve Sandvik.
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
January 18, 2023 12:20 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AUSTIN — An investigation into Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik has been completed and does not substantiate allegations of misconduct, according to Mower County Administrator Trish Harren.

The investigation involved an allegation that Sandvik was intoxicated at work following a November 2022 complaint.

The investigation into his conduct was conducted by the law firm Ratwik, Roszak & Maloney, a firm on retainer with the county.

Also Read
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Rochester woman on turning 95: 'I am an antique'
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 18, 2023 08:26 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Evelyn Minnaert
Local
Rochester woman on turning 95: 'I am an antique'
"'What’s the secret?' That’s what they always ask. There is no secret," said Evelyn Minnaert. "It’s just how long He lets you live."
January 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
IMG_6291.JPG
Local
With narrow vote, Rochester Public Schools approves sixth police resource officer
With the addition, each of the three high schools will have a dedicated SRO. The Four middle schools will share the remaining two officers between the sites.
January 17, 2023 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

"Sheriff Sandvik has sought and received medical treatment. He has been cleared by his medical provider to return to work." Harren wrote in an email. "The County supports Sheriff Sandvik and his ongoing efforts to address this difficult but treatable medical condition."

Sandvik told the Post Bulletin in a November 2022 phone call that he was notified by someone at work on Nov. 16 that he was not well, and he was given a ride home. He described the situation as a personal medical issue and that he was not intoxicated that day. He declined to comment further.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin Police Chief David McKichan did not immediately respond to a request about his department's involvement in the incident.

The Post Bulletin has requested the investigative file from the county. Harren previously said the file would not be released.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYAUSTIN
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 15-21, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 18, 2023 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Our Farm Fresh.JPG
Business
‘You bring smiles’: Hayfield family grows joy with local flower business
The Davises aim for local and handmade in every step of the process of their floral business, Our Farm Fresh, in Hayfield.
January 18, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Grief support.jpg
Health
Mayo Clinic Hospice grief support groups start in April
"These groups provide a safe way to connect with other people who are grieving, to be understood and to share needs, concerns and feelings," the Hospice Bereavement Team said in a news release.
January 18, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
The Grand Grill
Business
Grand Grill hopes to grow beyond comfort food in Rochester
As one of the few restaurants to weather the pandemic in the Kahler Hotel, Grand Grill hopes to regrow its audience during Rochester Restaurant Week.
January 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson