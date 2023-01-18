Mower County finds allegations against Sheriff Steve Sandvik not substantiated

AUSTIN — An investigation into Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik has been completed and does not substantiate allegations of misconduct, according to Mower County Administrator Trish Harren.

The investigation involved an allegation that Sandvik was intoxicated at work following a November 2022 complaint.

The investigation into his conduct was conducted by the law firm Ratwik, Roszak & Maloney, a firm on retainer with the county.

"Sheriff Sandvik has sought and received medical treatment. He has been cleared by his medical provider to return to work." Harren wrote in an email. "The County supports Sheriff Sandvik and his ongoing efforts to address this difficult but treatable medical condition."

Sandvik told the Post Bulletin in a November 2022 phone call that he was notified by someone at work on Nov. 16 that he was not well, and he was given a ride home. He described the situation as a personal medical issue and that he was not intoxicated that day. He declined to comment further.

Austin Police Chief David McKichan did not immediately respond to a request about his department's involvement in the incident.

The Post Bulletin has requested the investigative file from the county. Harren previously said the file would not be released.