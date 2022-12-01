Mower County Historical Society's annual Christmas fundraiser to feature music, Santa, more

AUSTIN — An activity-filled day is on the calendar for the Mower County Historical Society as it hosts its annual Christmas in the County fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festivities start in the Administration Building with a bake sale beginning at 11 a.m. Chili, hot dogs and chili dogs will also be available for purchase.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Santa Claus will be available for photo opportunities in the Pioneer Building.

Throughout the day, visitors can bid on more than 100 silent auction items and enter the raffle drawing. This year's grand prize: a quilt made by Virginia Bissen. Horse-drawn wagon rides will also be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the fairgrounds.

Musical performances will be hosted at Christ Episcopal Church. At 1 p.m., the group "Two Cats and a Fiddle" will perform, followed by the Austin High School Austinaires at 2:30.

All proceeds from the bake sale, silent auction and other activities benefit the historical society.