News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mower County Historical Society's annual Christmas fundraiser to feature music, Santa, more

The historical society's Christmas in the County celebration will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Mower County Historical Society Logo
Mower County Historical Society.
Contributed
By Staff reports
December 01, 2022 01:48 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

AUSTIN — An activity-filled day is on the calendar for the Mower County Historical Society as it hosts its annual Christmas in the County fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festivities start in the Administration Building with a bake sale beginning at 11 a.m. Chili, hot dogs and chili dogs will also be available for purchase.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Santa Claus will be available for photo opportunities in the Pioneer Building.

Throughout the day, visitors can bid on more than 100 silent auction items and enter the raffle drawing. This year's grand prize: a quilt made by Virginia Bissen. Horse-drawn wagon rides will also be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the fairgrounds.

Musical performances will be hosted at Christ Episcopal Church. At 1 p.m., the group "Two Cats and a Fiddle" will perform, followed by the Austin High School Austinaires at 2:30.

All proceeds from the bake sale, silent auction and other activities benefit the historical society.

Related Topics: AUSTINEVENTSHISTORICALCHRISTMAS
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
