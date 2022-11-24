Mower County investigating sheriff's behavior

AUSTIN — Mower County is investigating Sheriff Steve Sandvik following a complaint about the sheriff's behavior at work last week, according to Mower County Administrator Trish Harren.

"On Thursday November 17, Mower County received a complaint regarding Sheriff Sandvik’s behavior at work on November 16th," Harren wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin. "A legal team has been retained to investigate the matter. Due to the investigation, I am unable to disclose any further information."

Sandvik told the Post Bulletin in a phone call that he was notified by someone at work on Nov. 16 that he was not well, and he was given a ride home. He described the situation as a personal medical issue and declined to comment further.

When pressed about what the issue was, the phone call was disconnected. Sandvik did not answer when the Post Bulletin called him back minutes later.

Austin Police Chief David McKichan declined to comment about the issue surrounding Sandvik's behavior on Nov. 16.

