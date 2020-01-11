AUSTIN – Area property owners can learn about their septic systems and private wells during a free workshop Monday in Austin organized by Mower County Public Works.
The workshop, held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center’s Ruby Rupner Auditorium, includes a presentation by Sara Heger, engineer in the Onsite Sewage Treatment Program of the Water Resources Center at the University of Minnesota. Snacks and refreshments will be provided along with free well-testing kits and septic system guides.
Heger will talk about the basics of septic systems as well as cover topics relating to subsurface septic treatment systems, such as what is involved in a septic inspection, how often you should have an inspection, how to prevent winter freeze-up in tanks and the importance of soil under a drain field.
Jeff Grugel of the Minnesota Department of Health also will discuss safe drinking water with private wells, including how and when to test your well water and which wells are at risk for contamination.
Mower County Public Works staff will also be on-hand to provide information on the county’s septic ordinance, policies, programs and compliance inspections. Attendees also can learn about low-interest loans available for septic systems.
Mower Soil & Water Conservation District will have a table at the workshop to provide information on cost-share assistance available to Mower County landowners who have an abandoned or unused well that needs to be sealed properly.
For more information, contact Valerie Sheedy of Mower County Public Works at 507-434-2639.